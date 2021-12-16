Holiday sale: Save up to 40% off Allen Edmonds

Allen Edmonds

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

If you're in need of new men's shoes or looking to buy a pair for someone you know, I'd check out Allen Edmonds. The company's shoes have become a family favorite not only for comfort but for quality. You can get up to built to last.

When my husband got the opportunity to try Allen Edmonds' shoes, he was excited because he needed new dress shoes anyway. He tried the Randolph Penny Loafer in dark chili. After wearing them to work for a few days, here are some observations:

They're comfortable, so they're wearable all day (not too tight or loose).

They feel like a shoe that's made to last from the inside out. The construction is done well and the inside is soft.

The bottom of the show makes minimal noise (if you hate the clicking sounds of shoes on the pavement).

The color is good, and it works with a number of suits.

Compared to his other dress shoes, he can't stress enough that these shoes are durable. We all know what it's like to look at your shoes and realize you'll need a new pair in the near future, but it's not like that with this brand.

If you're looking for a new pair of shoes or shopping for folks who need them, you'll find stylish shoes that will stay with you for a long time. Take a look at just a few additional options below (with the discount already applied) and the .