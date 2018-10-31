Holiday gift guide 2018: CNET editors' top picks

This year, we've collected dozens of great gift ideas at every price point. You can check out the full CNET Holiday Gift Guide to see them all, segmented by price and product category. But for those of you who are looking for a concierge experience, we've chosen some of our favorites right here.
Under $26 pick: Anker PowerCore Fusion
This little gadget is my favorite travel accessory. It combines a dual-USB charger with a built-in 5000mAh battery. Perfect for juicing up your gadgets whether you're near an AC outlet, cruising at 35,000 feet or anywhere in between.See it at Amazon
Under $50 pick: Amazon Echo Dot (3rd generation)
Updated for 2018, the latest iteration of the Echo Dot is still the most affordable on-ramp to an Alexa-powered smart home -- but it looks and sounds better than ever. Read the Echo Dot (3rd generation) review.See it at Amazon
Under $75 pick: Roku Streaming Stick Plus
This 2017 video streamer remains our top pick in the category, with every (non-Apple) channel under the sun, excellent 4K and HDR video quality and a wireless remote that controls your TV's power and volume, too -- all for just $60. Read the Roku Streaming Stick Plus review.See it at Amazon
Under $100 pick: Amazon Fire HD 8
The 2018 version of the Fire HD 8 tablet adds a better front selfie camera and hands-free Alexa support. Otherwise, it's pretty much the same 8-inch tablet as before -- which is to say, an amazing value for just $80 (and often cheaper during Amazon holiday sales). Oh, and there's a Kids Edition too, with 32GB of storage, a protective case, a two-year free replacement policy and one year of FreeTime Unlimited (free kid-friendly content) for a bit more. Read the Fire HD 8 (2018) review.See it at Amazon
Under $250 pick: Google Home Hub
New for 2018, Google's $150 smart display looks like a 7-inch tablet glued to a smart speaker. But it's got the fantastic Google Assistant built-in, doubles as a YouTube viewer and lacks a camera -- which is great, because it means you can have it in your bedroom without being creeped out. Read the Google Home Hub review.See it at Walmart
Under $500 pick: Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones
Third time's the charm for Sony: The venerable Japanese brand has finally beaten Bose at its own game. The new-for-2018 Sony WH-1000XM3 lay claim to the crown of best overall noise-canceling headphones, thanks to superior comfort, excellent battery life and amazing sound quality. Read the Sony WH-1000XM3 review.See it at Amazon
