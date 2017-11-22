Hold on to your wallets: Steam's Autumn sale is now live

It happens a few times a year -- PC game discounts so deep, that they're practically a cultural event for PC gamers. That time has come again: Steam's Autumn sale has begun.
At this point, these sales aren't really a surprise. Valve's digital game store typically slashes during summer, fall and winter events. Having one pop up just in time for Black Friday is par for the course -- but that doesn't make the deals any less impressive. Thinking about picking up recent releases like Middle-Earth: Shadow of War or The Evil Within 2? Steam has them for 40 and 50-percent off, respectively. Want to revisit 2015 with Fallout 4? You can for less than $15.
Even the company's hardware is discounted. The Steam Link, a device that lets you stream your PC games directly to your TV, is on sale for just $5. Not bad.
Steam's sale will highlight new titles each day, but it's not the only game in town. GOG's running it's own Black Friday sale too, with deep discounts a variety of themed classic game bundles, plus a few big hitters like The Witcher III: Wild Hunt.
Both sales will run from now until November 28th. Check out Steam's discounts here, or click here for GOG's sale.
