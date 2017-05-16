Hold off on buying an Apple laptop ... at least for a month

Zhang Peng/Getty Images

Looking for a new MacBook? You might want to wait until next month.

Apple is going to update its line of laptop computers at June's Worldwide Developers Conference, according to a Bloomberg News report published Tuesday. The article, which cited three people familiar with the situation, said the company's MacBook Pro, a new 12-inch MacBook and a 13-inch MacBook Air could all get faster chips.

The reported refresh of the MacBook line -- should it happen -- would come as Apple faces new competition from old rival Microsoft. Earlier this month, the software giant introduced its new Surface Laptop with a touchscreen to mostly favorably impressions.

The Mac computer line generates roughly a tenth of Apple's annual revenue.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.