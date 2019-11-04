Hocus Pocus witches 'all said yes' to a sequel, Sarah Jessica Parker confirms on Instagram

Buena Vista Pictures

Halloween might be over, but the Sanderson sisters are back. A long-awaited sequel to the Halloween cult classic Hocus Pocus is reportedly in development at Disney's upcoming streaming platform Disney Plus, but it remained to be seen whether the soul-sucking witches would return. Sarah Jessica Parker, who played Sarah Sanderson in the 1993 original, posted a picture of the three witches on her Instagram, and responded to a fan's comment saying that the original cast had "all said yes" to the sequel. The post was spotted earlier by IGN.

If true, that means Sarah Sanderson will be reunited with her witchy sisters Winifred (Bette Midler) and Mary (Kathy Najimy). In the original film, the witches go toe-to-toe with a trio of clever kids played by Thora Birch, Vinessa Shaw and Omri Katz. Along with their talking cat Binx, voiced by Sean Murray, the kids defeat the witches on Halloween night.