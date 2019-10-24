Hocus Pocus 2 may cast its spell on Disney Plus

Walt Disney Pictures

The Sanderson sisters could return to spook Salem in Hocus Pocus 2. A sequel to the 1993 cult classic is in development for Disney Plus, entertainment news site Collider reported Wednesday.

The original starred Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as trio of youth-stealing witches who get resurrected on a Halloween night 300 years after their execution. A group of wily kids -- played by Thora Birch, Vinessa Shaw and Omri Katz -- and their talking cat beat the witches in the end, but the door was left open for a sequel.

The witchy trio of actresses aren't currently involved, according to Collider, but the project is in early development and Disney is hoping to get them on board. Workaholics writer Jen D'Angelo has script duties

Disney didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, but you check out in the vast Disney Plus library while you wait for more details on the sequel. Disney Plus is set to launch Nov. 12.

First published Oct. 24 at 5:20 a.m. PT.

Update, 6 a.m. PT: Adds more detail.