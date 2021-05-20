Hocus Pocus 2 is hitting Disney Plus in fall 2022

Disney Plus

The sequel to the beloved Halloween classic Hocus Pocus will be coming to Disney Plus in fall 2022, Disney confirmed Thursday. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy will be back as the Sanderson Sisters after all three actresses said yes to filming the sequel back in fall 2019 prior to the pandemic.

The sequel will see three young women "accidentally bring the Sanderson Sisters back to modern day Salem," and they're faced with stopping Winifred, Sarah and Mary Sanderson from "wreaking a new kind of havoc on the world."

The original Hocus Pocus hit screens in 1993, but is still hugely popular during Halloween season. The first movie saw a teenage boy accidentally bring the Sanderson sisters back from the dead on Halloween night by lighting the black flame candle. With the help of his younger sister, another young woman and a talking cat that was cursed by the witches back in the 17th century, the child-eating sisters were laid to rest again.

"I'm ready. To run. Amok, amok, amok, amok," Sarah Jessica Parker posted on Instagram Thursday. "I smell children...again," Najimy added.

Hocus Pocus 2 will be directed by Anne Fletcher and will debut on Disney's streaming service.