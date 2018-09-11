Ho! Ho! Ho! Amazon will deliver real live Christmas trees starting in November

ullstein bild/Getty Images

Forget about dragging an axe out to the woods this holiday season. Amazon will deliver a Christmas tree to your door.

Amazon will wrap and ship fresh-cut, full-size Christmas trees -- think Douglas firs and Norfolk Island pines -- beginning in November, according to the Associated Press. The seasonal fixtures are expected to ship within 10 days of their harvesting, quick enough that they should survive without problem, according to the report.

A 7-foot Fraser fir from a North Carolina farm will reportedly cost $115. They'll be shipped in Amazon's customary cardboard boxes.

In addition to trees, Amazon will also sell wreaths and garlands. Some items will be eligible for free shipping through Amazon's Prime service. Amazon will reportedly offer pre-orders for customers to set a delivery date.

Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.