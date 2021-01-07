Hitman 3 brings entire trilogy to virtual reality

When Hitman 3 is released on Jan. 20, it'll bring an end to the World of Assassination trilogy that kicked off with 2016's Hitman reboot. But on Thursday, a few weeks out from launch, developers IO Interactive revealed a pretty sweet bonus for Hitman fans who also happen to own a PlayStation VR set.

The game will contain a significant-looking virtual reality component that'll let you play "the full trilogy" in virtual reality mode. A trailer shows gameplay of Agent 47 stabbing, shooting, reading the newspaper (it's been a big week, after all) and more in first-person VR. At the moment, Hitman 3's VR content has only been confirmed for PlayStation VR.

It's big news for those who've loved this latest series of Hitman games, the first two of which, released in 2016 and 2018, have received strong acclaim from fans and critics. But equally important, it's a win for owners of PSVR. Virtual reality was pegged to be gaming's Next Big Thing™, but few killer apps have hit the platform since PSVR and Vive headsets launched in 2016.

The most significant game to hit VR, by a wide margin, was Half-Life Alyx, released by Valve for the Vive last year. Hitman 3 gives PSVR users their best reason in a while to pick up their headsets.

Hitman 3 is the first big game of 2020, to be followed in the coming months by the likes of Mario, The Prince of Persia and, later in the year, Halo Infinite and God of War: Ragnarok.