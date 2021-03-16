Hitchhiker, a road trip into your own mysterious past, is cruising into Apple Arcade soon

Apple

Hitchhiker -- a new mystery game from Versus Evil and Mad About Pandas -- is coming soon to Apple Arcade. In the game, you play as a hitchhiker with no memory of your past or your destination. By catching rides with five strangers across a landscape of rolling hills, you must try and figure out who you are as well as find a mysterious missing friend.

You'll ride shotgun with a raisin farmer waxing poetic about the infallibility of memory, for example, or chat with an off-duty waitress in a diner -- everyone has a story to tell, but not everything is what it seems. Search the vehicles for clues and choose your words carefully to bring hidden parts of your identity to light -- and prepare for the dangers ahead. The longer you're on the road, the more your grasp on reality loosens.

Check out the trailer here:

Hitchhiker was announced for Apple Arcade when the service was released in 2019. It's the third game to join Apple Arcade from Versus Evil, following RPGs Yaga and Cardpocalypse. There's no official release date yet, but Hitchhiker will also be available on Steam, PS4, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One.

Apple Arcade costs $5 a month and lets you play 150 new and exclusive games across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod Touch and Apple TV. Buy one of Apple's iPhone 12 devices and you'll get a three-month free trial of Apple Arcade. Even if you don't buy a new phone, if you're signing up for Apple Arcade for the first time, you get a one-month free trial. To try the service out, open the App Store and tap the little joystick icon at the bottom of the screen.