​History rewritten, with Europe the birthplace of mankind

Plos

The history of human evolution continues to evolve.

Up until now, experts have believed human linage split from apes some 7 million years ago in Africa. But now scientists have traced the first hominid species to Europe instead some 7.2 million years ago.

An international team of researchers shook up the science books with two studies published Monday in the journal Plos One. Their findings are based on two fossils of species discovered in Greece and Bulgaria.

The creature they discovered, named Graecopithecus freybergi, is nicknameded "El Graeco."

The findings shift location of the last common ancestor of both chimpanzees and humans, what some refer to as the Missing Link, to the Mediterranean. Our ancestors were apparently already starting to evolve in Europe 200,000 years before the earliest African hominid.