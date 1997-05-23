Hiring wars rage in Valley

Frenzied hiring is nothing new in high technology, but the Internet has turned Silicon Valley into a full-blown battle zone where lawyers have been enlisted as storm troopers. In this special report, CNET's NEWS.COM offers employees an opportunity to judge their own confidentiality agreements by industry standards and vote on whether they are fair in a reader poll.

 The Players: High salaries, legal questions

 The Scouts: Companies go to war over hiring

 The Rules: Gray areas can turn blood red

 The Contract: Keeping trade secrets