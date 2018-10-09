HimToo poster boy flips the narrative after mom's viral tweet

Pieter Hanson's mother accidentally rocketed her son and his cats to internet stardom with a single emphatic tweet over the weekend. She just failed to consult her son on the matter first.

Hanson's mom posted a photo of Pieter in a US Navy sailor uniform and wrote, "He is a gentleman who respects women. He won't go on solo dates due to the current climate of false sexual accusations by radical feminists with an axe to grind. I VOTE. #HimToo."

The original tweet may be deleted, but the screenshots live on. Twitter user KT Nelson posted one for posterity.

since she deleted it here’s a screenshot. one of the greatest posts of all time pic.twitter.com/Z6TUKOjH9T — KT NELSON (@KrangTNelson) October 8, 2018

Hanson's mom's tweet came out as a backlash against the #MeToo movement battling against sexual harassment and assault.

The tweet spawned a Twitter avalanche of memes and Hanson couldn't ignore his sudden fame. So he took to Twitter to share his side of the story using the pitch-perfect handle @Thatwasmymom.

Hanson re-created his uniformed pose and posted a powerful message: "Sometimes the people we love do things that hurt us without realizing it. Let's turn this around. I respect and #BelieveWomen. I never have and never will support #HimToo."

That was my Mom. Sometimes the people we love do things that hurt us without realizing it. Let’s turn this around. I respect and #BelieveWomen . I never have and never will support #HimToo . I’m a proud Navy vet, Cat Dad and Ally. Also, Twitter, your meme game is on point. pic.twitter.com/yZFkEjyB6L — Pieter Hanson (@Thatwasmymom) October 9, 2018

Hanson says he's a proud Navy veteran, a dad to two cats and an ally of the #MeToo movement. Besides using his flash of internet fame to voice his support of Me Too, Hanson is also sharing plenty of endearing cat photos of his feline friends, Chalupa and Monkey.

So I’ve since learned that becoming internet famous is the best way force people to look at pictures of your cats. So here we go pic.twitter.com/uQgbRrWmoF — Pieter Hanson (@Thatwasmymom) October 9, 2018

Hanson tweeted that he may be upset about the original post, but that he loves his mother.

The #HimToo hashtag is now attached to a gaggle of memes that took the original post and turned it into references on everything from our solar system's sun to Mulan and the fictional rat-chef Ratatouille.

This is MY sun. He graduated #1 in THE SOLAR SYSTEM. He is a star who respects planets. He won't go on solo orbits because his gravitational pull is so strong that one day he will explode! I VOTE. #HimToo pic.twitter.com/FXe5ipyOSM — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) October 9, 2018

This is my son. It’s actually my daughter but she dressed like a man so she could serve China and save it from the Huns. She was the only one to climb the pole while carrying weights. She won’t go on solo dates because she always has her lucky cricket with her. #HimToo pic.twitter.com/Pey4RMNz21 — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) October 9, 2018

this is MY son. he is the first in his family to open his own business. he was rated the #1 chef in paris. he won’t go on solo dates due to the current climate of false sexual accusations by radical feminists, who also refuse to date him because he is a rat. I VOTE. #HimToo pic.twitter.com/IAWFWi138j — daisy, josie radek fanatic (@chaos_lesbian) October 9, 2018

Pieter's brother Jon Hanson joined in on the commentary, calling their mom's message "ridiculous." Jon also noted his brother is "still single and ready for solo dates."

iHate: CNET looks at how intolerance is taking over the internet.

It's Complicated: This is dating in the age of apps. Having fun yet?