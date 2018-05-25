Hillary Clinton says she wants to be the CEO of Facebook

Kevin Hagen/Getty Images

Hillary Clinton is apparently willing to swap a life in politics to lead the world's largest social-networking company.

While receiving the Radcliffe Medal at Harvard on Friday, the 2016 presidential candidate was asked by Attorney General Maura Healey, a democrat from Massachusetts, which company she'd want to be the CEO of, NTK Network reports.

Clinton didn't pause before quickly answering "Facebook."

"It's the biggest news platform in the world," she said. "Most people in our country get their news -- true or not -- from Facebook."

Facebook is working to win back its users' trust following a series of recent controversies, including the Cambridge Analytica scandal, in which data from as many as 87 million Facebook users was improperly shared with the political consultancy. In April, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerburg testified before Congress on data privacy concerns and censorship. Earlier this week, he appeared before the European Parliament to discuss the influence Facebook has had on elections there. The CEO has also said Facebook would support regulations regarding political ads, after Russian trolls used the social network to meddle in the presidential campaign.

Clinton acknowledged that Facebook is trying to tackle some of the "unexpected consequences of their business model" and that "it really is critical to our democracy that people get accurate information on which to make decisions."

The Clinton Foundation didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.