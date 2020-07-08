CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Donkey Kong Country on Nintendo Switch NASA astronaut captures view of comet Facebook civil rights audit Halo 3 on PC release date AMD Ryzen 3000XT series Space calendar 2020

Hilary Swank heads for Mars in teaser for Netflix's Away

Netflix's Away sends Hilary Swank and a team of astronauts into space.

screen-shot-2020-07-08-at-10-14-49-am.png

Hilary Swank is heading for Mars. 

 Screenshot/CNET

In the first teaser, released Tuesday, for Netflix space drama Away, Hilary Swank floats inside a Mars-bound spacecraft, thinking about the family she's left behind. 

Away tells the story of Swank's character, Emma Green, and her international crew of astronauts on a voyage to the red planet. In a wistful voiceover she says, "Just remember, the further away I get, I'm just getting closer to being back to you."

Away drops on Netflix Sept. 4. 

Now playing: Watch this: What's new to stream for July 2020
3:50