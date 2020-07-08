In the first teaser, released Tuesday, for Netflix space drama Away, Hilary Swank floats inside a Mars-bound spacecraft, thinking about the family she's left behind.
Away tells the story of Swank's character, Emma Green, and her international crew of astronauts on a voyage to the red planet. In a wistful voiceover she says, "Just remember, the further away I get, I'm just getting closer to being back to you."
Away drops on Netflix Sept. 4.
Discuss: Hilary Swank heads for Mars in teaser for Netflix's Away
