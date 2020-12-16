Hilary Duff confirms the Lizzie McGuire Disney Plus reboot is dead

Disney Plus

The Lizzie McGuire reboot planned for Disney Plus has been canceled, Hilary Duff announced Wednesday. The show was set to star the original actors from the beloved 2000s Disney Channel series, and had even begun filming last year before being halted due to creative differences on which direction the character should take.

"I know the efforts and conversations have been everywhere trying to make a reboot work but, sadly and despite everyone's best efforts, it isn't going to happen," Duff posted on Instagram. "I want any reboot of Lizzie to be honest and authentic to who Lizzie would be today. It's what the character deserves."

The Lizzie McGuire reboot was planned to feature a 30-year-old Lizzie who's now an assistant to an interior designer in New York City, dating "her dream guy" and living in Brooklyn. She was to be joined by her cartoon alter ego -- who's still 13.

The new series began filming on Oct. 29, 2019, in New York City after being announced during Disney's D23 expo in August 2019.

Disney Plus launched last year with all 65 episodes of the original Lizzie McGuire series, which ran for two seasons from 2001 until 2004, as well as The Lizzie McGuire Movie, which was released in mid-2003.

"We can all take a moment to mourn the amazing woman she would have been and the adventures we would have taken with her," Duff added Wednesday.

She had previously pushed for Disney-owned Hulu to take on the Lizzie McGuire reboot, as it would not have the same family-friendly requirements as Disney Plus.

Disney Plus didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. You can read Duff's entire statement below.

