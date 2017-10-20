Hideo Kojima loves 'Blade Runner 2049'

Sony Pictures

Reading about auteurs talking about auteurs is almost always fascinating. Hideo Kojima, creator of countless Metal Gear games and the still-in-development Death Stranding, wrote his own review of "Blade Runner 2049" on Rolling Stone's Glixel and discusses how Blade Runner influenced his own creativity.

Kojima calls Denis Villeneuve's 2017 film "The correct, final answer that we've always dreamt for Blade Runner." He also says it "gave Blade Runner life as an eternal film," completing a circle between both movies.

Kojima suggests he's been influenced by the film in his own games. The producer and designer recently tweeted about the differences between game development and film direction earlier this fall as he continues to work on Death Stranding, which stars Norman Reedus and Mads Mikkelson.