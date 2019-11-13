Yecaye

Nothing ruins decor like ugly black cords. If you've ever wall-mounted a TV, you know what I mean. But even the cords running along your baseboards are an unsightly mess. Before you start drilling holes in walls and enduring the grief of fishing those cords through them, consider a simpler solution: a raceway kit.

Like this one: For a limited time, and while supplies last, the Yecaya 125-inch Cord Concealer Raceway Kit CMC-02 is just $12.05 when you clip the on-page $2-off coupon and then apply promo code YECAYE02 at checkout.

There are dozens of similar products available on Amazon; I recently picked up this one to hide the power cord running from a wall-mounted TV. Luckily, the pieces included were exactly the right length, so I didn't need to do any cutting. (Your mileage may vary, naturally.) I also opted not to drill the track into the wall; I used the double-sided tape, which worked just fine. The whole process took about five minutes, and I'm really happy with the result.

There's a slightly smaller version of the kit (meaning the track itself is narrower, which might be fine if you have only 1-2 cords you need to hide) that's $11.55 with the on-page coupon and promo code YECAYE01.

One thing to note: The product pages don't show any inside- or outside-corner elbow pieces, but they are included.

This is a simple, effective, inexpensive solution to the horror that is cord-clutter. If you've found a better one, by all means share it!

