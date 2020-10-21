Hide unsightly cables with this 125-inch raceway kit for $11.53

Yecaye

Nothing ruins decor like ugly black cords. If you've ever wall-mounted a TV, you know what I mean. But even the cords running along your baseboards are an unsightly mess. Before you start drilling holes in walls and enduring the grief of fishing those cords through them, consider a simpler solution: a raceway kit.

Like this one: For a limited time, and while supplies last, the when you apply promo code AYK73WBM at checkout. Regular price: $19.

That's for a smaller version of this product, one designed to contain just a single cord. Want space for more? Here are similar, slightly larger, options:

The with the on-page 15%-off coupon and promo code 02LYECAYE.

The with the on-page 10%-off coupon and promo code 01YECAYE.

There are dozens of similar products available on Amazon; I picked up the CMC-01 one last year to hide the power cord running from a wall-mounted TV. Luckily, the pieces included were exactly the right length, so I didn't need to do any cutting. (Your mileage may vary, naturally.)

I also opted not to drill the track into the wall; I used the double-sided tape, which worked just fine. The whole process took about five minutes, and I'm really happy with the result.

This is a simple, effective, inexpensive solution to the horror that is cord-clutter. If you've found a better one, by all means share it!

