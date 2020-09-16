Hey Google, How do I save $15 on a Google Nest Mini? Buy this one

Google

These days, smart speakers like the Echo Dot and Nest Mini are often the icing on the deal cake, thrown in for free with some other product. But you can't always count on getting a free speaker with the purchase of a router or webcam. Sometimes you need a smart speaker, and you need it now. If that's your sitch, you're in luck. Right now you can get a brand-new second-generation when you apply promo code CNETGNEST at checkout. That's an exclusive Cheapskate deal that'll save you $15 off the current price.

The Nest Mini is almost a no-brainer among smart speakers. It scored 8.7 in its review on CNET, and it checks all the boxes. It's tiny and cute, sounds good (for a speaker that small) and has virtually all the capabilities of its larger siblings. Bottom line, it's hard not to love, and $35 is a great price. You can choose either chalk or charcoal.

