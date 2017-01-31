Hey Comcast subscribers, now you can use the Roku Xfinity app instead of a cable box

Comcast/Roku

Tech titans and pundits agree: The future of TV is apps. Comcast and Roku take another step toward the future today.

The Xfinity TV app for Roku is now available in beta form. It allows Comcast subscribers to watch live and on-demand TV, as well as cloud DVR recordings, without having to use the cable box. Instead, that content can be accessed via the app on Roku using a customer's Xfinity login information.

Comcast is the largest cable company in the United States, and Roku powers some of the most popular streaming device and TVs -- which also do extremely well in CNET reviews. The launch of this app brings another viewing option to Comcast subscribers who own a Roku, and potentially saves money on renting secondary cable boxes for additional TVs.

CNET contacted Roku to determine whether the app required at least one cable box in the home, among other details, but didn't receive a response by press time. The app will only work on Roku devices in the home.

The interface of the app has an "immersive guide with rich graphics, imagery, personalized recommendations and detailed information for tens of thousands of movies and TV shows," according to the press release.

Comcast/Roku

Comcast says today's beta release, available to all Roku users with a Comcast subscription, will be followed by an official launch later in the year, and encourages users to provide feedback as they explore the app.

Currently Comcast offers the Xfinity TV app with similar functionality to Apple and Android mobile phones and tablets as well as Macs and PCs.

Roku has also offered a similar app to Time Warner Cable subscribers since 2013, and it remains among Roku's most watched apps.