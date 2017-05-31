Here's your first look at HP's Cortana speaker

Luke Lancaster/CNET

HP first announced earlier this month that it would be building a Cortana speaker just days after the Harmon Kardon Invoke was shown off. At the time, the concept was very under wraps, but at today's keynote address at the Computex conference, Microsoft unveiled some artist renders of the device.

The speaker will serve as an input device for Microsoft's Cortana virtual assistant, which looks to be making yet another play for the smart home -- territory firmly held by Amazon's Alexa and Google Home.

Microsoft's party line at the conference was getting Cortana everywhere across a network of connected devices.

