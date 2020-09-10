Here's your chance to get two free games worth $50 from Epic

Epic Games

If you're a gamer -- or just visit the Cheapskate pages occasionally -- you probably know that Epic Games gives away at least one free game each Thursday. This week, Epic is giving away a pair of games collectively worth $50. First up: the charming Railway Empire, followed by the narrative adventure Where the Water Tastes Like Wine. You probably know the drill by now: Once you download these games to your Epic account (which you can get for free), they're yours to keep forever. You don't even need to install the games right now -- just claim them. You have until Thursday, Sept. 17, when they go back on sale at regular price.

Epic Games Railway Empire is a tycoon simulator in which you get to create an elaborate and wide-ranging rail network, purchase over 40 different highly detailed trains, and buy or build railway stations, factories and attractions to become the dominant form of transportation as you head into the 20th Century (don't worry, I doubt airplanes will ever be a thing). In addition to the base game, there are more than a half-dozen geographic expansion packs available for $8 each.

Epic Games Where the Water Tastes Like Wine is a narrative adventure about traveling, sharing stories, and surviving manifest destiny. As you play the game, you wander across Depression-era United States at your own pace, meeting strangers and listening to the stories they have to tell. The game combines a 3D world with hand-drawn 2D illustrations, original stories and voice acting from people such as Sting, Dave Fennoy (The Walking Dead: A Telltale Game Series), Cissy Jones (Firewatch), Kimberly Brooks (Mass Effect), Sarah Elmaleh (Gone Home), Elizabeth Maxwell (The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild), and more.

This article is updated regularly with the current week's free games.

