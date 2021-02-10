Here's why the Chamberlain MyQ smart garage-door controller is a steal at $27

Chamberlain

See if this nighttime conversation sounds familiar:

"Did you shut the garage door?"

"I don't remember. Did you?"

"I don't remember, either."

And guess who ends up getting out of bed to go check? I'd say this used to happen at least a couple times a week, which is why I was willing to spend a few bucks to make my garage door smart. I wanted to be able to check its status with just one tap and, if necessary, open or close it the same way.

Today I bring that option to you. For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon has the . This isn't quite the lowest price on record, but it's also well below the $40 list price. (Once upon a time, these gizmos sold for $130. No joke.)

The hardware, which consists of a base station of sorts and a sensor module that attaches to your garage door, is compatible with most modern garage-door openers, specifically those made after 1993.

As noted, this is the G0401, which I mention because I previously wrote about (and own) the older G0301. The newer model comes in white instead of black (the better to blend in with most garage ceilings), a simplified mounting plate and support for Bluetooth Low Energy, which promises easier setup.

As it happens, when I installed my G0301 a few years ago, setup was kind of a hassle. My advice now, as then: Read the instructions but also watch the MyQ installation video on YouTube.

One key factor: Do you have a decent enough Wi-Fi signal in your garage? That depends, of course, on the size of your house, the location and power of your router and other factors. Here's a tip: Go stand in your garage and check your phone to see if you still have Wi-Fi. Even better, use an app like SpeedTest to check the performance and make sure it's a consistent signal.

Beyond that, here are a few things to note:

The MyQ works with Amazon Key, the anti-package-theft program

In addition to being able to control your door from the app, you can get notifications when the door is opened or closed -- like when a driver delivers something, for example.



Although the MyQ supports integration with a variety of third-party services (including Comcast, Google, Nest and IFTTT), it still doesn't work with Alexa.



My experience with the G0301 has been excellent; I've never had a problem with it. (Jinx!) It has saved me countless trips down the stairs at night and even provides added peace of mind when I'm away. I do wish Chamberlain would get off its butt and add Alexa support already.

Your thoughts?

