Greta Thunberg/Twitter

Look, game show contestants can't possibly get all the answers right. But British actor Amanda Henderson made a big mistake on the BBC quiz show Celebrity Mastermind on Thursday. Asked to identify the Swedish climate change activist whose book is called No One is Too Small To Make A Difference," Henderson shook her head and guessed, "Sharon?"

The correct answer, of course, was Greta Thunberg, who turned 17 on Friday. A clip of Henderson's wrong answer was shared by Twitter user Mark Smith, and has more than 6 million views in just a day. "2020 is cancelled," Smith wrote.

2020 is cancelled pic.twitter.com/aGDZCTTQmb — Mark Smith (@marksmithstuff) January 2, 2020

Thunberg played along, changing her Twitter name to "Sharon," plus adjusting her age to reflect her birthday, and thanking those who sent birthday wishes.

Thank you so much for all the birthday wishes today!!❤️ pic.twitter.com/ydnoUZ6E8H — Sharon (@GretaThunberg) January 3, 2020

"Large fan of this," wrote Smith, the Twitter user who sent the video viral, of Thunberg's name change.

Large fan of this pic.twitter.com/19RC7X8Ap2 — Mark Smith (@marksmithstuff) January 3, 2020

Twitter users commented on the name change, and Henderson's gaffe.

"Our climate change global superstar will always be Sharon Thunberg to me from now on," wrote one. Another wrote of Henderson's confused face, "This is a visual representation of when you don't know the answer but refuse to leave it blank."

Our climate change global superstar will always be Sharon Thunberg to me from now on 🤣🤣 — AndyG (@WolfWhoWanders) January 2, 2020

This is a visual representation of when you don’t know the answer but refuse to leave it blank 😂😂 — Kudz🦾 (@Princess__K00) January 2, 2020

‘Sharon’ is the ‘predictive spelling’ word for ‘pass’ 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — 67 Heaven (@67_heaven) January 3, 2020

I will no longer ever call her Greta again... she now lives with the celeb elite

• Beyonce

• Adele

• Madonna

• Sharon@Beyonce @Adele @Madonna @GretaThunberg #sharon — Mark Topps ™ (@_mark_topps) January 3, 2020

I’m definitely saying Sharon instead of ‘I don’t know’ from now on lmaooo — James (@James_Reed1998) January 3, 2020

It's far from the first time Thunberg has reflected news events in her Twitter biography. When Time named the teen its Person of the Year in December, President Donald Trump tweeted that she should "work on her anger management problem, then go to a good old-fashioned movie with a friend," and said she should "chill."

In response, Thunberg changed her Twitter biography to read, "A teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old-fashioned movie with a friend."

So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill! https://t.co/M8ZtS8okzE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2019

Thunberg has also tweaked her Twitter bio to play off another Trump remark in September, one by Russian president Vladimir Putin in October, and a December remark by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.