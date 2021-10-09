James Bond creator Ian Fleming included this deceptively simple recipe as an obscure addition to US editions of his nonfiction travel book Thrilling Cities. It's a nice reprieve from the overtrodden world of caviar and Vespers for the Bond fan.

CNET/Brian Cooley

Fleming loved scrambled eggs, perhaps too much considering his death at age 56 of a heart attack, so I substitute liquid Just Egg and Miyoko's salted cultured vegan butter for the animal-based original ingredients; I've been making this dish for 30 years and I assure you these substitutions only make it better.

CNET/Brian Cooley

Other inside tips include using Himalayan black salt instead of regular table salt to get a sulphur hint that punches up the egginess of Just Egg, and make sure you have fines herbes, not the more common herbes de Provence. Go low and slow on the heat and cooking time respectively, stirring constantly.

You'll balk at the amount of butter called for, but don't pull up short as it's key to the silkiness of the dish and its beautiful shine. Miyoko's plant-based butter is the best at achieving both and zeroes out the cholesterol.

CNET/Brian Cooley

When it's time to plate, toast delicate bread rather than a slice of a rustic loaf: This is a fork-and-knife dish that would risk being launched across the table if you have to wrestle through the crust with a table knife.

You don't have to serve it in a warmed copper dish with an accompanying saucer of pink Taittinger, but it does bring the experience full circle. As for the low music called for by Fleming, my suggested Spotify playlist is here.

Bond appetit.

SCRAMBLED EGGS JAMES BOND

Adapted 2021

Per serving:

Two-thirds cup liquid Just Egg

2-3 ounces Miyoko's salted cultured butter

Pinch of Himalayan black salt

1 teaspoon fines herbes

Fresh ground pepper to taste

Pour the Just Egg liquid into a nonstick 8-inch frying pan with 2 ounces of room temperature butter, a pinch of Himalayan black salt and pepper to taste. Bring the heat to very low, approximately 235 degrees on the pan surface, and stir continuously with a flexible spatula, moving any egg mixture from the side of the pan back into the center.

When the egg mixture is slightly more moist that you would wish for eating, remove the pan from heat and add another ounce of butter. Continue stirring for another minute while adding the fines herbes. Serve on tender hot buttered toast in a copper dish with pink Taittinger champagne and low music.