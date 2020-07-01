Here's what the rumored Galaxy Z Flip 5G could look like

TENAA via MySmartPrice

Images and reports have surfaced detailing the rumored Galaxy Z Flip 5G phone. It's not much different from the current , other than being a little wider and longer, according to The Verge, but it looks to have a silver color variant this time -- as well as the capacity to run on 5G networks.

According to images and specs that MySmartPrice reported leaked from the TENAA certification center in China, the new Galaxy Z Flip looks very similar to Samsung's current foldable flip phone, which launched for almost $2,000 earlier this year. But it will reportedly run on a Snapdragon 865 Plus and a bigger battery.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 5G has also reportedly been certified by the Federal Communications Commission in the US.

Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. It's rumored to unveil the 5G version of its flip phone on Aug. 5, when it's also likely to show off its next versions of the Galaxy Note and Galaxy Fold.