CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Ford Bronco teaser NASA's sun time-lapse Comic-Con Funko Pops Prime Video Watch Party iOS 14 preview Cyberpunk 2077
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Here's what the rumored Galaxy Z Flip 5G could look like

Samsung's potential new phone is on the horizon.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G leak

Images purporting to be the rumored Galaxy Z Flip 5G.

 TENAA via MySmartPrice

Images and reports have surfaced detailing the rumored Galaxy Z Flip 5G phone. It's not much different from the current Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, other than being a little wider and longer, according to The Verge, but it looks to have a silver color variant this time -- as well as the capacity to run on 5G networks.

According to images and specs that MySmartPrice reported leaked from the TENAA certification center in China, the new Galaxy Z Flip looks very similar to Samsung's current foldable flip phone, which launched for almost $2,000 earlier this year. But it will reportedly run on a Snapdragon 865 Plus and a bigger battery.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 5G has also reportedly been certified by the Federal Communications Commission in the US.

Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. It's rumored to unveil the 5G version of its flip phone on Aug. 5, when it's also likely to show off its next versions of the Galaxy Note and Galaxy Fold.

Read more

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip impresses from almost every angle

See all photos