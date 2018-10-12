Here's what photos from the Pixel 3 camera look like

We're still working on our full review of Google's recently announced Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, but in the meantime, we wanted to showcase exactly what its camera is capable of. Last year's Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL had fantastic cameras, and Google claims that this year's update is even better, in part because of its continued confidence in its single rear camera.
But as anyone who follows along with our camera comparisons knows, you never really know what a phone's camera is capable of until you start testing it in the real world. We'll continue to update this post as we take even more photos with the Pixel 3, so come back for additional dog photos, low-light shots and more.
Portrait mode vs. no portrait mode
Zoom vs. no zoom
Standard selfie vs. wide-angle selfie
Low-light photos, from pizza to parkways
