Here's what photos from the Galaxy S10 camera look like

The Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, S10 E, S10 5G and Galaxy Fold were all officially announced on Wednesday, and we got a chance to use the Galaxy S10 Plus's camera for a few hours. Here's a small sample of the photos we took.

We'll continue to add photos to this post as we take them. Enjoy!

Now playing: Watch this: Getting to know the Galaxy S10 Plus camera and features