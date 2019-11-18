Here's what 5G will add to Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Angela Lang/CNET

Verizon is throwing its 5G network into Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade next week. It'll make the annual event an "augmented reality and hologram experience," Verizon announced Monday.

5G, launched in some parts of the US by Verizon, AT&T, Sprint and T-Mobile, is being tapped by smartphones to provide faster speeds and more capacity. Verizon in October announced the expansion of its 5G network to Dallas and Omaha in addition to already being live in Atlanta, Detroit, Indianapolis, Washington, DC, Chicago, Denver, Minneapolis-St. Paul and Providence.

For the Thanksgiving parade, Verizon is partnering with NBC Universal to bring a 360-degree "5G portal experience" where people can stand in Bryant Park and have the same view of the parade as those in the Herald Square grandstands. Viewers will be able to control what they're looking at.

"We're able to demonstrate how the power of Verizon 5G will help to reimagine one of the biggest cultural moments of the year," said John Nitti, Verizon chief media officer. "Our 5G Portal will put viewers at the center of the action and allow them to be part of the parade like never before."

The online livestream will also involve "virtual balloons" with fun facts, and holographic special celebrity appearances thanks to augmented reality.

Macy's Thanksgiving Parade will stream live on YouTube from 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 26. The 360-degree livestream will also be available on Xbox, NBC's website and Verizon Media.