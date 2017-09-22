Gaming

Here's the SNES Classic Edition unboxed and in the flesh

The SNES Classic Edition is nearly upon us. Here's what's inside the box of the $80 retro console.

We finally have our Super NES Classic in-house. So far out of the box we're happy to report the included SNES controllers have longer, 6-foot wires as opposed to last year's disappointing NES controller length. Other than that it's a pretty standard affair with power supply, manual and an HDMI cable packed in.

21 games are packed into the console including Star Fox 2, which was never released in the US.

The SNES is launching on Sept. 29 for $79.99 (or £80 or AU$120; here's our advice on how to buy one). Look for a full review of the SNES Classic Edition next week.

