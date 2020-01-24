CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

App Store outage Boeing 777X first flight Coronavirus outbreak Doomsday Clock Facial recognition and school shootings Star Trek: Picard review

Here's how to track the coronavirus spread

An online dashboard shows all confirmed, suspected and recovered coronavirus patients, as well as deaths.

Listen
- 01:10
Coronavirus dashboard

You can track the spread of coronavirus with an online dashboard.

 Screenshot by Corinne Reichert/CNET

With the deadly coronavirus spreading across the globe, an online dashboard can help you keep up with the news. The Center for Systems Science and Engineering has built a tool pulling in data from the World Health Organisation, as well as the centers for disease control in the US, China and Europe. It shows all coronavirus confirmed, suspected and recovered patients, and deaths.

Coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan, China, has so far killed 41 people and infected almost 1,000. Cases have been confirmed in the US and Europe, with the illness exhibiting pneumonia-like symptoms. It was first reported to the World Health Organization on Dec. 31, with Chinese scientists linking the disease to a family of viruses known as coronaviruses that include the deadly SARS and Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS). 

More on coronavirus

As of time of publication, the dashboard showed 916 confirmed cases in mainland China, five in Thailand, three each in Singapore and Taiwan, and two in Hong Kong, Japan, Macau, South Korea, the US, Vietnam and France.

Australia's first case of coronavirus has since also been confirmed, with the patient being held in isolation in a Melbourne hospital. Australia's ABC News reported that five other people are being tested for the virus in NSW.