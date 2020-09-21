How to get the $500 Xbox Series X for as little as $300

Microsoft

You can preorder the new Xbox Series X game console starting tomorrow, Sept. 22, but if you're not sure yet where to place an order for the next-gen Xbox, consider GameStop: The store is offering . That would bring your net price down to $300. You can also apply that same credit to the Xbox Series S, which would leave you with a final price of just $100. (Just for the record, you can also apply the credit to a PlayStation 5 preorder.)

The amount of credit you get depends on which console you're trading in. Here are the available options and their values:

Xbox One (500GB): $100

$100 Nintendo Switch Lite, Xbox One S, PS4 (500GB): $125

$125 Nintendo Switch, PS4 (1TB): $175

$175 Xbox One X, PS4 Pro: $200

Could you make more selling your old console on Craigslist or eBay? Perhaps. Right now, for example, I'm seeing a fair number of Xbox One (500GB) listings priced between $150 and $180. (If you're going to try to sell your console yourself, however, act fast. Once the new ones hit the street, old ones will do likewise, and values will plummet.)

Trade-ins must be presented in-store and are subject to manager approval. According to the terms outlined on GameStop's site, you've got all the way until Nov. 30 to do this.

What do you think? Will you take advantage of GameStop's offer?

