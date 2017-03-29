Now Playing: Watch this: Samsung Galaxy S8's major makeover

Earlier today at an event in New York, Samsung announced its new Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. The phones are a major evolution for Samsung, both in design and build: rounded edge displays, no physical home button, Bixby assistant and a tall svelte design.

But how much is one of these skinny glass beauties going to cost you? What are the best carrier deals? And when can you get your mitts on one?

We have gathered all the answers. And as more deals are announced, we'll update this article.

Joshua Goldman/CNET

The phones

The S8 and S8 Plus come only with 64GB of storage, but you do have a choice of three colors: Midnight Black, Orchid Gray and Arctic Silver. The S8 is $750 and S8 Plus is $850. But carriers like Verizon and US Cellular as well as retailer Best Buy offer discounts off that price.

To sweeten the pot, almost all the carriers offer free Samsung VR Gear bundles for preorder. The Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus are available to preorder starting at 12:01 a.m. ET, March 30 and will be available in stores on April 21.

Best Buy will also be selling an unlocked version of the phones starting in May. The following carriers and retailers will have the phones for sale:

AT&T

Verizon

T-Mobile

Sprint

US Cellular

Best Buy

Each seller has its own slightly different pricing and deals, which are below -- except for Sprint, which hasn't shared its pricing yet.

Verizon

Samsung Galaxy S8 is $720

$30 per month for 24 months

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus is $840

$35 per month for 24 months

Preorders start at 12:01 a.m. ET on March 30. The S8 and S8 Plus will be in Verizon stores on April 21. If you preorder an S8 or S8 Plus Verizon will hook you up with a free Samsung Gear VR Controller Bundle ($180 value) that includes a Gear VR, controller and Oculus content. The fine print is that your have to purchase the phone before April 21 and redeem the VR offer by May 14.

Another preorder perk is the Experience Box which includes the VR Controller Bundle, Harman Kardon headphones and a Samsung 256GB microSD card discounted to $99 ($550 value).

AT&T

Samsung Galaxy S8 costs $750.

$25 per month for 30 months on AT&T Next

$31.25 per month for 24 months on AT&T Next Every Year

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus costs $850.

$28.34 per month for 30 months on AT&T Next

$35.42 per month for 24 months on AT&T Next Every Year

Preorders start March 30 and the phones will be available for purchase in AT&T stores on April 21. AT&T has a plethora of offers if you preorder:

Free Samsung Gear VR, controller and Oculus content -- while supplies last.

A Samsung Gear S3 for only $49 with a two-year service agreement

A Samsung Tab E or a Samsung Gear S2 for only 99 cents, when you activate a two-year agreement

$750 in credits towards another Galaxy S8 or S8 Plus

T-Mobile

Samsung Galaxy S8 costs $750.

$30 up front and $30 per month for 24 months

$0 up front and $31.25 per month for 24 months on Jump On Demand

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus costs $850.

$130 up front and $30 per month for 24 months

$130 up front and $30 per month for 24 months on Jump On Demand

Preorders for the S8 and S8 Plus start March 30 at 12:01 a.m. ET and will be available in stores April 21. Like other carriers, T-Mobile offers customers who preorder a free Samsung Gear VR, controller and Oculus game pack.

If you're a T-Mobile @Work customer you'll get a free DeX desktop dock when you preorder in-store. And if you're a MetroPCS customer, you can also get the same free VR bundle by purchasing the device on April 21.

US Cellular

One of the better deals out there for the S8 and S8 Plus comes from US Cellular. The carrier is offering the S8 at no cost and the S8 Plus for $3.64 per month for 30 months ($109.20 total) when you trade in a phone. Obviously, there is some fine print here. The "trade-in" phone needs to:

Be in working condition

Not have a cracked screens

Be a Samsung Galaxy S6 or later, or an iPhone 5s or later

If you don't have a device to trade in, US Cellular will give you a $100 promotional card at the time of purchase. Preorders begin online and at US Cellular stores on March 30 and will continue to April 10. If you preorder an S8 or S8 Plus you'll receive a free Samsung Gear VR, controller and Oculus content -- while supplies last.

Best Buy

Customers can get up to $100 off an S8 or S8 Plus when they preorder them at Best Buy. What's cool is this can be used with other deals offered by Verizon, Sprint and AT&T.

Preorders begin on March 30 at 12:01 a.m. ET online and at Best Buy stores and Samsung Experience Shops when they open that day.

And if you want an unlocked S8 or S8 Plus, Best Buy is the place to get one. The retailer will be taking preorders for unlocked models starting May 9.

First published March 29, 2:30 p.m. PT.

Update, 3:06 p.m.: Adds US Cellular trade-in pricing for S8 Plus.