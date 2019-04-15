Here's how much the Galaxy Fold costs where you live

Samsung's Galaxy Fold phone was available for preorder Monday for people who managed to get a reservation.
For the rest of us, the Galaxy Fold will be on display and available to buy in the US starting April 26 in select AT&T, T-Mobile, Best Buy and Samsung Experience stores. However, Samsung has warned that supplies of its first foldable device will be limited.
The phone starts at $1,980, but sales tax and other possible fees push the price tag to more than $2,000. We've estimated the cost plus tax in several US cities so you won't be surprised at checkout. (Editors' note: These are estimates. Actually costs may vary.)
- New York: $2,155.72
- San Francisco: $2,153.25
- Los Angeles: $2,168.10
- Chicago: $2,178.00
- Houston: $2,143.35
- Philadelphia: $2,138.40
- Phoenix: $2,150.28
- San Antonio: $2,113.65
- San Diego: $2,153.25
- Dallas: $2,143.35
The Fold has a 4.6-inch exterior display and it can open up to a full 7.3-inch screen. The app you had open on the small screen will also show up when you unfold the phone -- Samsung calls it app continuity. With the phone, you can use one app in full-screen mode, open up two apps vertically, or open a third panel.
