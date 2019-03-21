CNET también está disponible en español.

Here's Game of Thrones' season 8 poster

It's all about the Iron Throne.

game-of-thrones-dany-jon

Game of Thrones has a new poster out for its final season.

 Video screenshot by Mike Sorrentino/CNET

It's just a few weeks until Game of Thrones' final season kicks off. 

Thursday, HBO tweeted an image of the official season 8 poster, showing what looks like the Iron Throne. If you look toward the bottom of the poster, though, there's a dragon locking you in a death stare.

Game of Thrones returns April 14.

