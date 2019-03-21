It's just a few weeks until Game of Thrones' final season kicks off.
Thursday, HBO tweeted an image of the official season 8 poster, showing what looks like the Iron Throne. If you look toward the bottom of the poster, though, there's a dragon locking you in a death stare.
Game of Thrones returns April 14.
Discuss: Here's Game of Thrones' season 8 poster
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.