Here’s everything we know about The Division movie for Netflix

Following up on the reveal of the new content coming to Tom Clancy's The Division 2 at Ubisoft's press conference before E3 2019, there a new movie in the works based on the hit game.

Terry Spier, creative director of Red Storm Entertainment, ended his presentation on The Division 2 with the announcement that a movie based on the game will be coming to Netflix. The film will star Jake Gyllenhaal and Jessica Chastain and will be directed by David Leitch (Hobbs & Shaw, Deadpool 2).

The first mention of a movie based on the game came months after its release in 2016. Ubisoft Films brought on Gyllenhaal and Chastain before taking the project to film studios according to The Hollywood Reporter. Leitch was brought on to direct the film back in April as reported by Variety.

The Division is an open-world online looter shooter where players take the role of highly-trained sleeper agents activated by the US government after a deadly smallpox virus killed millions. The epidemic, called the "dollar flu" and "green poison" started in New York City on Black Friday 2015. As gangs and treasonous military personnel attempt to take over the city, it's up to the Division agents to retake the city and save the innocent people.

Netflix didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

