Here's everything LG announced at CES

Sarah Tew/CNET

LG's press conference at the annual CES trade show in Las Vegas on Monday was packed with artificial intelligence, robots, smart appliances and TVs.

The company made it clear that one of its goals is to make your home appliances and gadgets smarter, though there were some hiccups. Here's what the electronics giant unveiled:

AI took center stage. LG unveiled its ThinQ platform and said it wants to integrate artificial intelligence into everyday products. The company also said it's embracing an open partnership model and working with Google and Amazon on AI.



LG's family of smart appliances is looking to get even smarter with more AI integration. The InstaView ThinQ Refrigerator



As for other appliances, LG's smart washing machine



AI integration into LG's OLED TVs smart home devices using Google Assistant. The OLED TVs feature an Alpha 9 processor, providing improved image processing. They also come with 4K cinema HDR, and all include Dolby Atmos sound. There will be five series: the W8, G8, E8, C8 and B8, with screen sizes ranging from 55 to 77 inches.



For its Super UHD LCD



LG also showed three concept robots. A serving robot is designed to serve meals to hotel guests or people waiting in an airport lounge. A porter robot carries luggage and offers express check-in and checkout services. Lastly, a shopping cart robot lets guests scan items on an included barcode scanner and then drop purchases into its cart. An automated payment service is available for when you're ready to check out.



LG introduced CLOi, a digital assistant that can help control your smart appliances. It responds to voice commands and can help you figure out what to cook based on what food you have in the fridge, and then preheat the oven for you.



LG's Tone wireless headset is also optimized for Google Assistant, and includes a button for calling it up.



The LG ThinQ Speaker is a smart home speaker that will be powered by Google Assistant. You can use it to control your LG smart home appliances with your voice.



The company earlier announced its new flagship sound bar, the LG SK10Y Google Chromecast built in for multiroom music and control with the Assistant. The sound bar includes a wireless subwoofer with 550W of total power. A pair of up-firing speakers allows the sound bar to bounce sound off the ceiling to simulate overhead sounds. The LG SK10Y will also be at CES.



