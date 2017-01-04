Here's everything Google Home's doing at CES 2017

Google Home has some catching up to do. It's been chasing its rival, the Amazon Echo, since Google's always-listening smart speaker launched in November. Since the Echo's been around for a couple of years, it makes sense Amazon's connected assistant Alexa works with more products and has more features. I was hoping Google would use this CES -- the first since it's release -- to gain some ground. So far, not so much. Alexa's announcing lots of new friends and Google Home's been relatively quiet.

We still have lots of CES to go, though. Here's everything Google's announced so far. Note that we're counting everything announced for the Google Assistant -- the digital helper built into the Home. Home can't do everything that a Google Pixel with the Assistant can, for instance. But integration with Google Assistant should mean it'll work with Home soon. We'll update the post every morning throughout the week.

We've been waiting for a Belkin WeMo Switch that also dims the lights. CES brought the answer -- the Belkin WeMo Dimmer Switch. Handily, you can also control the switch with voice commands via Google Home.

Belkin also announced a petite new smart plug at CES. You'll be able to fit two Belkin WeMo Minis in a standard wall outlet. You'll also be able to control the switches with Google Home.

Google Home will be able to control your car -- if you have a Hyundai that is. Say the word and you can send directions to your car's navigation system, and even start the engine. Don't worry, Google will ask you for a PIN before complying with the latter order.

The Google Assistant will also be integrated into the upcoming Chysler 300, though details are scare about what exactly you'll be able to do with the Assistant.

We're also keeping score -- tracking the announcements of all three major voice controls platforms right here. Alexa has the early lead over Siri and the Google Assistant. We'll see if Alexa can hang on or if Apple or Google can push for an upset.