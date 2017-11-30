Massdrop

With the Hifiman HE4XX full-size, planar magnetic headphone Massdrop has done it again. Based on the $299 Hifiman HE400S I raved about in 2015, that one has remained my go-to recommendation for best sounding headphone in its price class, but the $169.99 Massdrop x Hifiman HE4XX feels better built. As for the sound the HE4XX has all of the HE400S' remarkable transparency and wide open soundstaging, then there's the bass, it's satisfyingly deep with superb definition. The HE4XX's treble is a wee bit clearer than the HE400S!

The HE4XX's Focus-A hybrid ear pads feel like a significant upgrade over the HE400s' velour pads, and overall build quality feels more robust. The HE4XX may not fold for compact storage, but I'd still want to take it on the go because the headphone played well with my iPhone 6S. The HE4XX's impedance is rated at an easy to drive 35 ohms.

If you've been reading my blogs for a while and want to get a taste of audiophile sound without breaking the bank the HE4XX would be a wise investment.

Please understand the $169.99 Massdrop x Hifiman HE4XX offering will expire at some point, so don't hesitate to grab a pair while you can.