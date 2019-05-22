We just got our first look at new Star Wars Episode 9 characters

Lucasfilm Ltd.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is bringing an end to the saga, but we'll still be meeting plenty of new characters to meet.

We got a first look at some of them on Wednesday in Vanity Fair's epic Star Wars cover story.

To start, there's Zorri Bliss (Keri Russell). We don't know much about the character, but the photo caption describes Bliss as a "masked scoundrel" -- perhaps she's a smuggler like classic scoundrel Han Solo?

We also get a shot of Allegiant General Pryde (Richard E. Grant) hanging out with returning jerk General Hux (Domhnall Gleeson) Pryde is one of the leaders of the oppressive First Order, which could be crushing the galaxy under its boot after nearly wiping out of the Resistance in The Last Jedi.

Speaking of questionable folks, Kylo Ren's band of enforcers, the Knights of Ren, will be popping up in the movie as well. This group was mentioned in The Force Awakens and glimpsed in Rey's lightsaber-induced flashback (which director JJ Abrams called a Forceback) after they slaughtered Jedi Master Luke Skywalker's students.

Finally, we see a little more Jannah, a new character revealed at Star Wars Celebration Chicago in April. Details on Jannah (Naomi Ackie) are basically nil. Though, there's speculation she might be legendary smooth-talker Lando Calrissian's daughter.

There are also some new locales, too, like the snow planet Kijimi, and Pasaana, which is a desert world we caught in the trailer.

The movie will also see actress Billie Lourd reunite with her late mother Carrie Fisher.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker may finally balance to the Force when it opens Dec. 19 in the UK and Dec. 20 in the US and Australia, so we recommend catching up on the whole saga before then.