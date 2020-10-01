CNET también está disponible en español.

Here's a beginner's guide to building a $600 PC

We'll walk you through the process with this video.

Listen
- 01:10

Looking for a fun project to keep you occupied during quarantine lockdowns? Building a PC from scratch might seem like a daunting task if you're a beginner -- or in my case, if you haven't built a computer since high school. But it doesn't have to be.

A custom-built machine is the best way to get all the components you want, and it's incredibly satisfying to know you built the entire rig yourself. As a fun challenge, we're going to build a beginner-friendly PC in real time, using the new AMD Ryzen 3300X processor.

I go through the steps in this video. I'm joined by CNET Video Producer Oliver Padilla, who's built a fair share of PCs in his time. He walks me through the process step by step so you can follow along at home.

All told, the components total around $600, so this is an affordable starter PC. We specced this PC to give a solid 1080p gaming experience. It can also handle everyday tasks and light photo editing. See the table below for the components we're using. But if you're looking for a more serious workhorse, don't worry: We have a great step-by-step guide to building a powerful PC too.

Beginner PC build components

CPU AMD Ryzen 3 3300X 3.8GHz quad-core
Motherboard Asus Prime B450M-A/CSM Micro ATX AM4
Memory Crucial Ballistix 16 GB (2 x 8GB) DDR4-3000
Storage Crucial MX500 500GB 2.5" SSD
Video card Gigabyte Radeon RX 570 8GB
Case Fractal Design Focus G ATX Mid Tower Case
Power supply EVGA GD (2019) 500 W 80+ Gold Certified ATX