Hereditary director Ari Aster's Midsommar reviews are in: 'Terrorizing'

For better or worse, Ari Aster has written and directed another horror movie. When 2018's Hereditary floated out of a cult cabin, it introduced the next best and very disturbed mind in horror. Aster looks to further explore cults with a side-step into folk horror, so look forward to paganism, rustic folklore and the occult in Midsommar, out July 3. Or maybe that's a date to avoid.
Midsommar is about a couple attempting to deal with their rocky relationship and a personal tragedy by going on vacation in rural Sweden. They and their friends visit a village that hosts a fantastically violent festival every 90 years. Guess the saying is true: nothing is perfect in a relationship.
A few, let's go with lucky viewers have had a chance to see Midsommar already. Their warning-filled reviews are in. Let's take a look at what the survivors thought.
Going back a couple of days, this is what actress Florence Pugh had to say about watching the film she starred in.
She really suffered for her art.
Other horror genius Jordan Peele has also delivered a verdict on the film.
