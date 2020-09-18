Here come the Apple Watch Series 5 deals: $299 at Walmart

Sarah Tew/CNET

Earlier this week, Apple announced the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE, leading to the inevitable: Price reductions on the Series 5, which is now discontinued (but still a very good watch).

For a limited time, and while supplies last, Walmart has the , tying the lowest price I've seen on that model. (You can also get .)

That's basically $100 below the price of the Series 6, which brings features like a faster processor and blood-oxygen to the table (er, wrist). My two cents on both those additions: Largely unnecessary for most users. (I'm still using a Series 3; it's plenty "fast," whatever that even means for purposes of a smartwatch.)

With the Series 5, you still get the always-on display option, the compass, the ECG capabilities and so on. Read CNET's Apple Watch Series 5 review to learn more.

Not wild about the "pink sand" wristband? No problem, you can trade it for countless other options, many of them very inexpensive. Here's a whole list of great cheap accessories for your Apple Watch.

If you want a space-gray or silver color, however, hold tight. I'm quite certain we'll see more deals on the Series 5 in the weeks to come -- and maybe even better ones as well.

Your thoughts?

