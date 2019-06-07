Best Buy's Dads and Grads sale: Savings on iPhones, MacBooks and more

You don't need to be shopping for a dad or a grad to cash in on Best Buy's three-day Dads and Grads sale. The sale runs from Friday, June 7 through Sunday, June 9 and includes a wide variety of tech, from phones and laptops to TVs and speakers. Find a gift for Father's Day or your favorite graduate or treat yourself. Here are the highlights.
Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.
Phones
iPhone XR: $15 a month (save $390)
Buy and activate an iPhone XR you can save up to $390 off the cost of the phone over the course of the payment plan with Sprint or $150 with Verizon. The discounts apply to all three capacities. For the 64GB model, for example you'll pay $25 a month with Verizon or $15 a month with Sprint for 24 months
iPhone X: $650 (save $100)
With its gorgeous 5.8-inch OLED screen, dual rear-facing cameras and Face ID, the iPhone X is still a contender. Best Buy claims you'll save $250 on the iPhone X, but it no longer sells for its previous price of $900 and is currently and widely available for $750. Still, $650 is a good deal for an unlocked iPhone X.
Laptops
Apple MacBook Pro: $1,100 (save $400)
It has the usual (and still quite useful) row of function keys instead of the Touch Bar and Touch ID sensor of the higher-end models, but this Macbook Pro model otherwise delivers the goods. It features a 13-inch Retina Display, a seventh-generation dual-core Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory, integrated Intel graphics and a 256GB SSD. It is available in either silver or space gray. (The entry-level MacBook Pro with a 128GB SSD is only $100 less with its current $300 discount at Best Buy).
Apple MacBook: $900 (save $400)
It's not often the price of any sort of MacBook model dips into the triple digits. With its $400 discount, the entry-level 12-inch MacBook does just that and comfortably so. It features an Intel Core M3 CPU, 8GB of memory, integrated Intel graphics and a 256GB SSD. It's available in silver, gold and space gray.
HP Spectre x360: $1,100 (save $250)
This 2-in-1 convertible laptop features a 13.3-inch touch display with a 1,920x1,080 resolution. Inside, it supplies the quad-core Intel Core i7-7-8565U CPU, 8GB of memory, integrated Intel graphics and a 256GB SSD. The 13-inch Spectre x360 is one of CNET Reviews favorite 2-in-1 convertibles for its stylish, thoughtful design, excellent component options and looooooong battery life.
Lenovo S145: $530 (save $200)
You get a lot of screen size and power for a low price with this 15.6-inch Lenovo laptop. It provides an eighth-gen, quad-core Intel Core i7-8565U processor, 12GB of memory and a 256GB SSD. Despite its large display, it weighs only a hair over four pounds.
TVs
Samsung 65-inch 4K 8 Series TV: $1,050 (save $350)
This huge Samsung HDTV supplies a 65-inch screen with 4K and HDR along with a pair of 10-watt speakers, four HDMI ports and two USB ports.
Speakers
Apple HomePod: $250 (save $50)
Apple's smart speaker sounds great and works well if you have an iPhone and already speak regularly to Siri. This is basically the Black Friday price -- the best price you'll see for this Apple speaker.
LG XBOOM: $200 (save $150)
This LG speaker isn't smart but it will rock the house or dorm room. It's got Bluetooth and an FM tuner, but more importantly packs 550 watts of window-rattling power.
