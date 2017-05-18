See the squirm-inducing growth cycle of a Hercules beetle

When you think about beetles, you probably imagine cute little ladybugs or buzzing June bugs. That's nice, but it's time to test your sensitivity to creepy-crawlies by meeting the Hercules beetle with an intimate video look at its life from cute little baby grub to full-on beetle.

The Hercules beetle is a type of rhinoceros beetle, so named for their massive horn-like appendages. YouTube user HirokA, who specializes in Hercules beetle videos, posted footage of the bug's growth cycle on Wednesday. You may be fascinated. You may be grossed out. You may be both.

According to the National Wildlife Federation, rhinoceros beetles can reach up to 6 inches (15 centimeters) in length.

The beetle starts out as a dainty little thing the size of a corn kernel in its larval stage. It then grows into a squirming beastie that barely fits on a palm. From there, it becomes a pupa and then does its best "Alien" impression while molting into full-on beetle form.

You won't be able to look away. And warning: you might also see this creature in your dreams (or nightmares) tonight.