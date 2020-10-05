Henry Cavill teases first look at The Witcher season 2

Katalin Vermes/Netflix

Actor Henry Cavill on Monday gave us our the first look at season 2 of popular Netflix series The Witcher. Cavill shared two new images on Instagram of his character, the magical mutant monster-hunter Geralt of Rivia.

The Witcher season 1 came out in December 2019. Production of season 2 was delayed for a few months due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it's reportedly still expected to air sometime in 2021. Netflix has also green-lit a prequel called Blood Origin, set 1,200 years before Geralt's story.

The Witcher is based on a series of Polish novels that started in 1992. They've since been adapted into a series of popular video games, multiple comic books and one poorly received film.

While we're still waiting on an official release date for season 2, recent rumors suggests the series may have already gotten the thumbs up for another season. Season 3 of The Witcher was reportedly spotted in database for the Writers Guild of America.

Netflix has already described The Witcher as a potential "massive new franchise," so fans can expect plenty more monster-mashing antics in the future.