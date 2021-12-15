Jay Maidment/Netflix

If you're a fan on The Witcher on Netflix you only have a matter of days before the second season drops. Henry Cavill returns as Geralt. And if the trailers are any indication, we are going to see much more of Geralt's world. There looks to be more action with plenty of swords, horses and yellow eyes being flexed in the teaser. Part of the expanding world is the addition of the character Lambert played by British actor Paul Bullion. You might remember him as Billy Kitchen in the series Peaky Blinders.

Like any show or film that shot during the pandemic, The Witcher had a number of protocols the cast and crew took to be safe including frequent testing and wearing face masks. On CNET's I'm So Obsessed podcast, Bullion explained how Cavill was a role model for all when it came to safety and how his energy transformed the shoot.

"He's an absolute gentleman. He created the atmosphere on set," said Bullion. "He leads from the front. He likes to greet people every day, make people feel included. And he's very funny. He's always got a great sense of humor. We would crack jokes here and there, again, to keep the mood light. And that would feed into the scenes because we are meant to be abandoned brothers essentially."

Bullion, who is an accomplished triathlete, also has a great sense of humor. On his Instagram account he posted a picture with himself on one side, and the Ghost of Christmas Present from the Muppet Christmas Carol on the other. The caption reads, "Paul, do you have a style you're going for?"

During our interview, Bullion discussed the importance of carrying a sword in The Witcher, fighting Jason Momoa in the film Dune and his love of true crime documentaries. You can watch season two of The Witcher on Netflix starting December 17. Listen to my full interview with Bullion in the podcast player at the top of this article. Subscribe to I'm So Obsessed on your favorite podcast app. In each episode, Connie Guglielmo and I catch up with an artist, actor or creator to learn about their work, career and current obsessions.