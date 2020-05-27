Henry Cavill could return as Superman, says new report

Warner Bros

A new report from Deadline has it that Henry Cavill will return as Superman, the hero he first played in Zack Snyder's Man of Steel. But it won't be in a standalone movie.

Sources "with knowledge" told Deadline that plans are in motion to put Cavill back in the red cape, but not in Man of Steel 2, as the sequel is apparently not in development. Deadline speculates instead, a la Hulk in Marvel movies, Cavill could appear across several upcoming DC titles in cameos, including Shazam 2, Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam or Aquaman 2. Those productions will get underway once COVID-19 safety restrictions lift.

This is all in the realm of speculation of course, and Warner Bros. did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cavill first stepped into Superman's shoes in Zack Snyder's Man of Steel from 2013. He went on to feature in ensemble movies Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. We know he'll return to screens as the hero when Justice League arrives on HBO Max in 2021 in the form of Snyder's director's cut, four years after Joss Whedon's theatrical cut.

Fans are pretty happy about the news.

HENRY CAVILL IS GONNA PLAY SUPERMAN AGAIN!! — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) May 28, 2020

henry cavill is still the dceu's superman 😌 pic.twitter.com/I5x9wjKVyb — Alex ʬ⁸⁴ (@speedsfxrce) May 28, 2020