If dad is still working with a mismatched assemblage of dull, damaged or deteriorating knives, a proper set of Henckels will set him on course for better chopping, slicing and dicing in the years ahead. As it happens, a quality 15-piece set of Henckels Forged Accent knives is on sale directly through the retailer for just $130 -- down from its normal price of $180. These sleek, sharp kitchen knives would make a fine Father's Day gift for the foodie dad or to upgrade your own kitchen weaponry.
Forged knives are fashioned from a solid piece of steel -- in this case, German steel -- and pounded into shape, not stamped out of a sheet of metal. This generally signals quality and the knife is likely to be stronger, last longer and hold its edge better than stamped. These forged Henckels also sport a full tang, which means the aforementioned steel runs through the entire handle and so should never bend or break. The quality set includes an all-important 8-inch chef's knife, 3.5-inch paring knife, 7-inch santoku knife, 8-inch serrated bread knife and eight 4.5-inch (stamped) serrated steak knives. A honing steel, a pair of kitchen shears and a hardwood block round out the set.
Henckels is one of the most recognizable names in quality kitchen cutlery. The company will ship any order over $59 for free and in plenty of time to wrap it for dad.
Discuss: Take $50 off a set of quality Henckels kitchen knives for dad
